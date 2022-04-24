Max Verstappen wins in Ferrari territory to make huge title statement as Lewis Hamilton is LAPPED by Red Bull driver and humiliated by teammate George Russell
Max Verstappen and Red Bull had an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to remember, taking maximum points with Charles Leclerc spinning down to sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was humiliated in 14th. Sergio Perez followed his world champion teammate home in second, with the podium unexpectedly capped off by McLaren's British star Lando Norris. Countryman George Russell