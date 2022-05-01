News24.com | Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54
Published
Mino Raiola, one of football's most powerful agents whose high-profile clients included Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, has died, his family announced.Full Article
Published
Mino Raiola, one of football's most powerful agents whose high-profile clients included Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, has died, his family announced.Full Article
Paul Pogba has led the emotional tributes to football super agent Mino Raiola following his untimely passing at the age of just 54..
The football agent was known around the world for representing some of the game's biggest names.