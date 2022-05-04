Man City accused of ‘bottling’ Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid as Pep Guardiola’s side warned Liverpool will ‘smell blood’ in title race
Published
Man City were accused of ‘bottling’ their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid as they crashed out in heartbreaking fashion. Real produced a staggering late fightback as substitute Rodrygo scored twice in the closing minutes to take the game to extra-time. Karim Benzema then slotted home penalty to complete another stunning comeback by the Spanish […]Full Article