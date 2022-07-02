Follow all the action from the rugby international between Australia and England at Optus Stadium in Perth. Only a guy like Eddie Jones could have an eight-match winning streak over the Wallabies and still be facing...Full Article
Live rugby updates: Australia v England
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live rugby updates: Wallabies v England
New Zealand Herald
Follow all the action from the second test between Australia and England from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Rugby: England coach Eddie Jones claims referee tried to 'help' Australia
New Zealand Herald
-
How Sydney Uni’s Guy Porter became Eddie’s England bolter
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Test rugby LIVE updates: All Blacks v Ireland and Wallabies v England
Sydney Morning Herald