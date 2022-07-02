IND vs ENG 5th Test: Robin Peterson mocks Stuart Broad after England pacer breaks his most expensive over in Test record

Jasprit Bumrah made a record on just his second day as Indian Test captain even before he came on to bow. Yes, you read that correctly. Bumrah, the batter, showed up in the morning session of Day 2 of the fifth and last Test between India and England going on at Edgbaston. He smashed 31, a quickfire knock that helped India go past 400 mark in the first innings of the match. 29 off those 31 runs came in just one over, the same over in which England pace bowling legend Broad was hit for 35 runs. 6 were extras but Bumrah ensured that he Broad got that unwanted record. Broad, by leaking 35 in an over, went past South Africa's Robin Peterson to bowl the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Peterson had been smashed for 28 runs by West Indian great Brian Lara in 2003. The 19-year-old record was broken in Birmingham and thanks to a batter nobody expected. By a Number 10 Bumrah, on his first match as captain.