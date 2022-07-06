U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Indonesia creates HISTORY, qualify for tournament

Indonesia recorded a thrilling victory over Papua New Guinea to book their place in next year's inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Eighteen-year-old bowler Ayu Kurniartini showed nerves of steel as she went into the final over with PNG needing just two runs to win. Kurniartini picked up two wickets off the first two balls of the over and closed the game, booking her team a place in their first-ever ICC World Cup at any level.