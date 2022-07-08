Premier League done deals: Every completed transfer in 2022 summer window – Man United confirm Malacia, Arsenal land Jesus, Tottenham sign Richarlison, Nunez joins Liverpool and Man City bring in Haaland
Premier League clubs have wasted little time bolstering their squads for next season now the transfer window now officially open. Last summer saw a number of huge deals completed with Manchester City bringing in Jack Grealish for £100million, Man United bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back and Chelsea spending £97m on Romelu Lukaku. Champions City have already wrapped […]Full Article