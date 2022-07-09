Tottenham squad rejoice after Cristian Romero makes up with new signing Richarlison as Argentina and Brazil rivals put long-standing feud aside on first meeting at Spurs
Cristian Romero put his long-standing feud with new Tottenham teammate Richarlison to one side on Saturday – much to the delight of the Spurs squad. The Argentina centre-back was forced to make amends with the Brazil forward following years of rivalry after Tottenham struck a £60million deal with Everton. In a video released by Spurs