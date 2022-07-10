News24.com | Ton-up Chandimal helps Sri Lanka build lead in second Test
Published
Former captain Dinesh Chandimal hit a gritty century to steer Sri Lanka to a lead of 67 on day three of the second Test against Australia on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Former captain Dinesh Chandimal hit a gritty century to steer Sri Lanka to a lead of 67 on day three of the second Test against Australia on Sunday.Full Article
Follow all the action from our live blog as Australia take on Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the second Test at the Galle..