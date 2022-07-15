Manchester United confirm the signing of former Brentford and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, with Dane joining Red Devils on three-year deal
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old has signed for Erik ten Hag’s side on a three-year deal, after his contract at Brentford expired at the end of last season. Following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, the midfielder didn’t look like he would ever play again […]Full Article