F1 French Grand Prix date: UK start time and live stream as Max Verstappen blasts ‘football fans’ taking over Formula One after Lewis Hamilton was jeered in Austria
Max Verstappen has urged F1 fans to stop reacting like football supporters as the grid gets set for the France Grand Prix this weekend. Motorsport has been marred by a series of hostile atmospheres in recent weeks and Verstappen was booed at Silverstone last month. The Orange Army reacted by celebrating as Lewis Hamilton crashed […]Full Article