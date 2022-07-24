No place for Shikhar Dhawan in THIS Indian team: Former Indian cricketer makes BOLD prediction ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI - Check Here

India opening batsman and captain for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies - Shikhar Dhawan is all set to get dropped from the national side, feels former India cricketer Saba Karim. Saba expressed that it is very unlikely that Dhawan will get selected in the T20I squad on the basis of his performance in the ODIs. He also said that there are number of young players in the Indian T20 squad and the selectors are looking at them and not at Dhawan.