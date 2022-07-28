Jul.28 - Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team driver Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season, having enjoyed a glittering motorsport career. The winner of four Formula One Drivers’ World Championships, he lies third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis.....check out full post »Full Article
Aston Martin F1 Team announces Vettel’s retirement
