Cristiano Ronaldo told he is 'holding Man Utd to ransom' and 'bullying' Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo told he is 'holding Man Utd to ransom' and 'bullying' Erik ten Hag

Daily Star

Published

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to angle for a move away from Manchester United after reportedly failing to be convinced by Erik ten Hag's project and the club's direction earlier this week

Full Article