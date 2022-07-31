Chess Olympiad: Indian teams continue winning spree
Indian teams continued their winning run in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad with all three posting easy victories over their respective opponents here on Sunday.Full Article
The Koneru Humpy-led India `A` is unbeaten in six matches and takes on Azerbaijan on Friday. A win would further the team`s cause..