Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra pens heartfelt note for 'friend and brother' Tejaswin Shankar on his first medal

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra missed out on making it to Commonwealth Games 2022 as he injured his thigh during the final of the World Athletics Championships on Oregon. The 24-year Tokyo Gold medallist, though, has been watching the CWG 2022 going on Birmingham, where India have already won medals in doubles figure. Neeraj penned a long Twitter thread for the athletes, saying that it is great to see so many medallists already in Birmingham. "Hi everyone. I've been away working on getting back to fitness, but it has been amazing to see our Team India athletes do so well in Birmingham! Congratulations to all our medal winners so far, and to all the athletes who are representing at @birminghamcg22".