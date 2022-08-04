Watch: Hima Das qualifies for women's 200m semis at CWG in style, check semis date and time here

It was a good start for star Indian sprinter Hima Das as she qualified for the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat with an impressive timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4). The 22-year-old girl from Assam led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07. There are six heats lined up in the women's 200m and the top-16 will qualify for the semi-final.