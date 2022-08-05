Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich: Mane and Co. ensure Lewandowski is not missed in emphatic ope

Sadio Mane scored his first Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich opened the new campaign with a stunning 6-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt. Europa League winners Frankfurt seemed a tricky first opponent for the champions, but Julian Nagelsmann’s side swept them aside in sensational style. Having defeated RB Leipzig 5-3 in the DFL-Supercup last week in their first competitive match after Robert Lewandowski’s departure, Bayern […]