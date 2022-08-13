Live updates of the Rugby Championship clash between Australia and Argentina. Last week's report: Australia without inspirational captain Michael Hooper overcame and overwhelmed fired-up host Argentina 41-26 in their...Full Article
Live updates: Australia vs Argentina, Rugby Championship
New Zealand Herald
