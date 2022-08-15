Brother of ex-NFL CB Aqib Talib turns himself in, faces felony 1st-degree murder charge

Brother of ex-NFL CB Aqib Talib turns himself in, faces felony 1st-degree murder charge

USATODAY.com

Published

Lancaster Police said Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL CB Aqib Talib, turned himself in Monday and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Full Article