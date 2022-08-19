One goal and one assist in the Premier League, but Forest clinch £42.5million deal for Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest shattered their transfer record with a deal for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White that could cost the Premier League newcomers up to £42.5million. The eye-watering move was completed on Friday, with Forest reportedly paying £25million up front and the rest being dependent on performance-related add-ons. Forest announced 22-year-old Gibbs-White has signed a five-year contract […]Full Article