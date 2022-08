Milan came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Atalanta as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out Ruslan Malinovskyi’s opener with a fine equaliser for the Serie A champions. Malinovskyi’s deflected first-half effort put Gian Piero Gasperini’s hosts in the ascendency as Junior Messias, Pierre Kalulu and Theo Hernandez spurned good opportunities for the visitors. With […]