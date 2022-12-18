Football fans have decided the GOAT debate is over as Lionel Messi stands on top of the world - while a "jobless" Cristiano Ronaldo sits at home without a clubFull Article
Messi labelled 'undisputed GOAT' after World Cup win as 'jobless' Ronaldo sulks at home
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'GOAT status is now undebatable': The internet goes wild for Messi's World Cup semifinal triumph
Argentina, led by the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) Lionel Messi, shellacked Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday (Dec. 13) to advance to the 2022..
Mashable