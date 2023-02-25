Andy Murray saves 5 match points to roar into Qatar Open final
Published
Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil MedvedevFull Article
Published
Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil MedvedevFull Article
Andy Murray produces yet another remarkable comeback, saving five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach the Qatar Open final..
Andy Murray saves three match points and won a final set tie-break to beat Lorenzo Sonego 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) in the first round of..