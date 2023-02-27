Viewers were left fuming on social media as they complained of technical difficulties during the final round of BT Sport's coverage of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fightFull Article
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fans demanding refund from BT Sport after coverage ‘cut off’
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BT Sport viewers demand refund as Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fight cuts out before final round
Fury and Paul were neck and neck and preparing to enter a thrilling final round when the screen suddenly went blank
Hull Daily Mail