Bridges leads Nets to huge comeback win over Celtics

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges scores 38 points as he helps his side rally from a 28-point deficit in the second quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 115-105 at TD Garden on Friday.Full Article
