Neymar out for rest of season with ankle injury
Published
PSG forward Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the Brazil international set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments.Full Article
Neymar will miss significant time after injuring his ankle in Paris Saint-Germain's match against Lille in late February.
