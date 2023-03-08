The latest Leicester City news as LeicestershireLive takes a look at all the fixtures remaining for the 2022/23 season with the club aiming to move away from the possibility of relegation.Full Article
Leicester City survival task clear as full Premier League relegation run-ins compared
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City backed to avoid relegation amid Leeds United, Everton and Nottingham Forest fight
The latest Leicester City news as the club currently sit two points clear of the third relegation place as they look to increase..
Leicester Mercury