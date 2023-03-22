Japan beats U.S. 3-2 to win World Baseball Classic title
Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see,…Full Article
Japan comes out victorious in a 3-2 win over the United States during the World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani fanned Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch Japan's 3-2 victory over Team USA for the World Baseball Classic title.