Gareth Taylor wants to see "the fire" in his Manchester City players' eyes when they host Chelsea in Sunday's top-of-the table Women's Super League match.Full Article
Man City must win WSL clash with Chelsea - Taylor
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man City ‘magic’ sets WSL title race alight
BBC Sport
What a title race we now have in the Women's Super League. After Manchester City's win over Chelsea, the top four are separated by..
Advertisement
More coverage
Women's FA Cup quarter-final round-up: Villa shock City as Chelsea, Man Utd and Brighton advance
The Women's FA Cup semi-final draw is scheduled for Tuesday morning and will feature WSL big-hitters Chelsea and Manchester United
Football.london