Andreescu, Paul advance to 4th round at Miami Open
Published
Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Wimbledon winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of…Full Article
Published
Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Wimbledon winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of…Full Article
Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated American Sofia Kenin in straight sets Sunday to advance to the fourth round of the women's..