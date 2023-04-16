Monte Carlo Masters: Andrey Rublev beats Holger Rune in final to win title

Andrey Rublev claims his first Masters 1000 title by beating teenager Holger Rune 5-7 6-2 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

