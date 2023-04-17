Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. wins NBA's Defensive Player of the Year
Jaren Jackson Jr. was a shot-blocking, shot-altering, rim-protecting force for the Grizzlies. The All-Star, 23, won the award for the first time.
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. has been named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson is the second Grizzly to win the award