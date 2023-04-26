Bowman out at least 3 races after sprint car crash
Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash, and Hendrick Motorsports said Wednesday that the NASCAR star will miss at least the next three Cup races.Full Article
NASCAR and High Limit Sprint races are dangerous, dramatic, and on the edge, yet very few fans have seen crashes quite like the one..