Watch as Devin Booker scores 47 points to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 121-114 in game three of the NBA Western Conference semi-final.Full Article
Booker scores 47 points as Suns defeat Nuggets
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Phoenix Suns Defeat Denver Nuggets 121-114, Series Now 2-1
Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns got back in their Western conference semifinal with..
Sports Illustrated
Booker scores 47 points as Suns trim Nuggets lead
Devin Booker shines as the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in game three of the NBA Western Conference semi-final.
BBC Sport