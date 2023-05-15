Champions League bold predictions: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan delivers vs. Real Madrid, Milan go home
Published
While Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne often steal the show for Man City, Gundogan is once again coming up bigFull Article
Published
While Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne often steal the show for Man City, Gundogan is once again coming up bigFull Article
SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has locked in his UCL semifinal picks, predictions and best bets for Real Madrid vs. Man City