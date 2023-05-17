Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid (Man City win 5-1 agg): What Did We Learn As City Breeze Their Way To A Champions League Final Showdown Against Inter Milan?
With all eyes falling on the Etihad on Wednesday night, Manchester City breezed their way to the 2023 Champions League final as they claimed a famous second-leg 4-0 romp against Real Madrid. Despite being forced to settle for a first-leg stalemate as they traveled out to the Spanish capital last week, Pep Guardiola’s side laid […]Full Article