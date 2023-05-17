UEFA Champions League: Lautaro Martinez Power Inter Milan Past AC Milan Into Final
Inter Milan will face either 14-time champion Real Madrid or another juggernaut in Manchester City on June 10 in Istanbul.Full Article
Lautaro Martinez sealed Inter Milan’s passage into the Champions League final after tapping into the spirit of Argentina’s..
Inter Milan reach the Champions League final as Lautaro Martinez's goal seals a 3-0 aggregate victory over derby rivals AC Milan.