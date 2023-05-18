Sevilla vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream, time: May 18, 2023 UEFA Europa League predictions

Sevilla vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream, time: May 18, 2023 UEFA Europa League predictions

CBS Sports

Published

Martin Green locked in his soccer best bets for Thursday's Sevilla FC vs. Juventus F.C. Europa League 2023 match

Full Article