'Not there yet:' Miami Heat's Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Published
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Tyler Herro won't return for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. the Denver Nuggets after breaking his hand in April.
Published
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Tyler Herro won't return for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. the Denver Nuggets after breaking his hand in April.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Full Game 1 Highlights | June 1 | 2022-2023 NBA Finals
A stellar triple-double from Nikola Jokic lifted Denver Nuggets to a 104-93 win over Miami Heat in the first game of the..