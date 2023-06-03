Hamilton dismisses Ferrari move rumours and is focused on Mercedes renewal

Hamilton dismisses Ferrari move rumours and is focused on Mercedes renewal

F1-Fansite

Published

Jun.3 - Lewis Hamilton has once again denied rumours he may be shaping up for a sensational move to Ferrari. The rumours have been swirling for some time, raising doubts that Ferrari will extend its current deals with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz beyond 2024. "I think you asked me the same question one week.....check out full post »

Full Article