Angels Purchase Daniel Murphy’s Contract from Long Island Ducks
Daniel Murphy was a three-time All-Star and earned nearly $80 million. Three years after retiring, he is attempting to work his way back to the major leagues.Full Article
Murphy, 38, was playing with the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League