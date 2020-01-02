Global  

Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)· Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, the Amazon employee group that has publicly pushed the company to adopt aggressive climate change say they won't stop, despite fears of being fired.
· The group issued a press release on Thursday saying a few of them were contacted by HR and legal last fall after two of them were named...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies 01:07

 Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future anytime you...

A climate change solution that's right under our feet | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe [Video]A climate change solution that's right under our feet | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe

There's two times more carbon in the earth's soil than in all of its vegetation and the atmosphere -- combined. Biogeochemist Asmeret Asefaw Berhe dives into the science of soil and shares how we could..

Credit: TED     Duration: 13:42Published

Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change [Video]Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “everything humanly possible” must be done to fight climate change. Merkel admitted she would not “live long enough to witness the worst effects of global..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Amazon workers clash with company over climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon employees say the company is threatening to fire workers for publicly pushing the company to do more to combat climate change. Amazon...
SeattlePI.com

Amazon workers clash with company over climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon employees the company is threatening to fire workers for publicly pushing the company to do more to combat climate change. Amazon...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)… https://t.co/a2e5St25xq 9 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)… https://t.co/cPUeTQOfSH 13 minutes ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)… https://t.co/Nw6gWTV9f9 16 minutes ago

BuySellRentBiz

Buy Sell Rent Biz RT @HPTarget: Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN) https://t.co/… 20 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)… https://t.co/NZm7akRe1D 23 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)… https://t.co/JIEGTo6wrI 23 minutes ago

chucko24

chuck warner RT @businessinsider: Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired https://t.co/… 30 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired https://t.co/m0dv2kYCBu 30 minutes ago

