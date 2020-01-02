Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () · Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, the Amazon employee group that has publicly pushed the company to adopt aggressive climate change say they won't stop, despite fears of being fired.
· The group issued a press release on Thursday saying a few of them were contacted by HR and legal last fall after two of them were named...
Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future anytime you...
