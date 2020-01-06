Global  

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea at Golden Globes

geek.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix addressed climate change in his emotional acceptance speech at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5.

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, where they called out man-made environmental issues. The Joker star, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor […]

The post ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea at Golden Globes appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: Joaquin Phoenix Talks Award Season During PSFF Speech

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Award Season During PSFF Speech 01:37

 While accepting the Chairman's Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix reveals how conflicted he is about award season.

Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Leaves Many Cringing After His Monologue [Video]Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Leaves Many Cringing After His Monologue

Tamron Hall recaps Hollywood’s star-studded night at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published

Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

The 31-year-old star is the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in the musical or comedy film for her role in “The Farewell.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


