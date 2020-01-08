Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not for the reasons anyone thinks' (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not for the reasons anyone thinks' (FB)· *During the 2016 US presidential election, the Russian government used Facebook and other social networks to influence the election in favor of Donald Trump. Facebook and the Trump campaign have both downplayed that influence in the years since.*
· *However, in a Facebook internal memo that was leaked to the New York Times...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election 01:12

 Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election. The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday. It includes the Instagram platform. "Deepfake" videos have been manipulated by AI to make it appear that a person “said words that they did not actually say.". Facebook’s...

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Reasons to be Riveted by CHOSEN from Kiersten White [Video]5 Reasons to be Riveted by CHOSEN from Kiersten White

Bestselling author Kiersten White shares her reasons to love CHOSEN, a new novel set in the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Find out more: http://j.mp/2FaWRsi.-In CHOSEN, Nina continues to learn how..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 06:17Published

Despite Talk of Digital, TV Political Advertising Reigns Supreme [Video]Despite Talk of Digital, TV Political Advertising Reigns Supreme

The majority of the top 10 candidates spent more on television and radio advertising than they did on Facebook ads by the end of November.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Facebook exec says it helped put Trump in White House - but not for the reasons anyone thinks

A senior Facebook executive on Tuesday said the world's biggest social network unintentionally helped put Donald Trump in the White House but warned against...
News24

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Donald Trump for being 'number one on Facebook', according to Donald Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Donald Trump for being 'number one on Facebook', according to Donald Trump· President Trump has claimed Mark Zuckerberg told him he was "number one on Facebook" when the two "had dinner the other day." · Trump dialled into...
Business Insider Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lkrivo

Lenore Krivo TIME TO DESTROY FACEBOOK! https://t.co/7IaopiQ3Sg 16 minutes ago

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not… https://t.co/7qLrQr2t8F 18 minutes ago

TheOtherLinda

Linda Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not… https://t.co/zF6vPoVtNE 55 minutes ago

quilloenri

Enri Quillo Fernàndez 🇮🇹🇩🇴 RT @businessinsider: Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not fo… 1 hour ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/hzRN5NzY1L - Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during t… https://t.co/sbhnyyiD2G 1 hour ago

ibocreative

iBO Creative Group RT @winsontang: Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not for the… 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not… https://t.co/uTmi3kqHtD 1 hour ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not… https://t.co/ylaMOqwgqa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.