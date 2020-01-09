Global  

Reliance Jio Offers Free Voice Wi-Fi Calling: Here Is How To Enable It

Fossbytes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Following in the footsteps of Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest telecom company Reliance Jio has also launched VoWiFi – a service that enables free voice and video calls over Wi-Fi. “The launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE […]

The post Reliance Jio Offers Free Voice Wi-Fi Calling: Here Is How To Enable It appeared first on Fossbytes.
