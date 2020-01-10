Global  

A deepfake artist's attempt to make Robert De Niro look younger in 'The Irishman' is being hailed as superior to Netflix's CGI

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A deepfake artist's attempt to make Robert De Niro look younger in 'The Irishman' is being hailed as superior to Netflix's CGI.
· The YouTuber, known as iFake, used freely-available deepfake software to de-age characters played by the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.
· Despite Netflix reportedly spending...
