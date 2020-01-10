A deepfake artist's attempt to make Robert De Niro look younger in 'The Irishman' is being hailed as superior to Netflix's CGI Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· A deep fake artist's attempt to make Robert De Niro look younger in 'The Irishman' is being hailed as superior to Netflix's CGI.

· The YouTuber, known as iFake, used freely-available deepfake software to de-age characters played by the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

· Despite Netflix reportedly spending... · A deep fake artist's attempt to make Robert De Niro look younger in 'The Irishman' is being hailed as superior to Netflix's CGI.· The YouTuber, known as iFake, used freely-available deepfake software to de-age characters played by the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.· Despite Netflix reportedly spending 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources UPDATE: 93-year-old charged in shooting appears in court The 93- year-old man who police say shot an apartment maintenance manager was in court on Tuesday. Robert Thomas was in a wheelchair and needed headphones to hear the judge. Thomas has been charged.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39Published 6 days ago Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes? This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11. Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this