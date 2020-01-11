Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their observatory cracked a 100-year-old mystery posed by Einstein.

Business Insider Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their observatory cracked a 100-year-old mystery posed by Einstein.· Large collisions in space, like those between black holes or neutron stars, create ripples in space-time called gravitational waves. The phenomenon was first predicted by Albert Einstein.
· *The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory* (LIGO) recently sensed gravitational waves from a collision of two neutron...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Your One-Stop to Stage, Sell and Style Your Home!

Your One-Stop to Stage, Sell and Style Your Home! 07:28

 Selling a home can be a pretty big challenge along, but staging the home and styling it afterward can add extra stress and time! Fortunately, we know a realty group that's a one-stop shop! Our pal Stephanie Brown is out at Corcoran Realty & Company in Glendale where not only do they have their...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brand New Class of Bizarre Objects Found at Our Galaxy’s Center [Video]Brand New Class of Bizarre Objects Found at Our Galaxy’s Center

Scientists have found not one, not two, but six G objects! This indicates that the strange objects are a part of a common population.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:00Published

Listen to this talking parrot watch and comment on the squirrels outside [Video]Listen to this talking parrot watch and comment on the squirrels outside

Einstein the talking parrot loves to perch on the kitchen faucet in the kitchen and watch the squirrel play in the oak tree. He looks outside and comments, look at the squirrels, telling them to turn..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cosmic origins of phosphorus, a building block for life, traced by scientists

Cosmic origins of phosphorus, a building block for life, traced by scientistsWashington DC (UPI) Jan 15, 2020 Using the combined powers of ALMA, a powerful observatory, and Rosetta, the European Space Agency's comet-studying probe,...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrisandoSol

sol_ece8 Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their obse… https://t.co/6ANlAJjG2N 2 hours ago

RationalityRsn

Rationaliy and Reason Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of 💥 collision in the universe. Their ob… https://t.co/H7aC1YEN4m 2 hours ago

goldkey0070

Dimensional BTC Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their obse… https://t.co/3t7O4gIiTb 3 hours ago

Souravdey100

Sourav Dey RT @AlbertEinstein: Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their observat… 3 hours ago

koleosoibukun

Ibukunoluwa RT @kenserlore96: Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their observator… 3 hours ago

djvesper

Vesper X Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their obse… https://t.co/onsX600m9u 9 hours ago

iiradned

Patrick Vera Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the universe. Their obse… https://t.co/0JvdfhaBfg 13 hours ago

xfactormars

Kelly Hanson Scientists detected ripples in space and time from a potentially new class of collision in the un... https://t.co/g4cS8xg5WG via @Yahoo 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.