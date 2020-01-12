Global  

Trump to halt civilian drone program over China tech concerns: FT

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The U.S. government is planning to permanently halt its civilian drone program due to the devices being made at least partly in China, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
News video: Interior Department is Set to Drop Drone Use Amid Chinese Spying Concerns

Interior Department is Set to Drop Drone Use Amid Chinese Spying Concerns 00:48

 The Interior Department is shifting away from drone use over fears that the unmanned aircraft could have spying capabilities for China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

US may permanently ground civilian drone program over China fears

The US Interior Department's decision to halt a civilian drone program might not be so temporary. Financial Times sources claim the department plans to...
engadget


