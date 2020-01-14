Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thousands of angry Indians are planning to disrupt a visit from Jeff Bezos by staging mass protests over Amazon's disruption of retail (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Thousands of angry Indians are planning to disrupt a visit from Jeff Bezos by staging mass protests over Amazon's disruption of retail (AMZN)· *Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is due to visit India this week to meet government officials and hold a huge Amazon event.*
· *But many retailers in India who are being disrupted by Amazon want to make their displeasure felt.*
· *A large Indian lobby group for retailers says it is rallying as many as 500,000 people to protest.*
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires

Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires 00:32

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to donate to help the Australian wildfires. Bezos took to Instagram Saturday night. He announced Amazon will donate $690, 000 USD or $1-million Australian to help Australia recover. The fires began on late September 2019. The infernos have claimed over 25 million acres...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Follows One Person on Twitter, She Doesn't Follow Him [Video]Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Follows One Person on Twitter, She Doesn't Follow Him

The richest man on Earth, Jeff Bezos, has more than 1 million followers, but he is not followed by the only person he follows.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:53Published

Jeff Bezos: $1 million to Australian recovery [Video]Jeff Bezos: $1 million to Australian recovery

REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands of traders to protest during Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' India visit on January 15

CAIT has issued a statement saying, ''The Amazon CEO visit will see huge protests from traders across the country.''
Zee News

One year has passed since we found out about Jeff Bezos' dramatic divorce and his relationship with Lauren Sanchez — here's everything that's happened (AMZN)

One year has passed since we found out about Jeff Bezos' dramatic divorce and his relationship with Lauren Sanchez — here's everything that's happened (AMZN)· Jeff Bezos announced in January 2019 he was getting divorced — hours later, it was revealed that the Amazon CEO was in a relationship with a former TV...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.