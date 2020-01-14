Thousands of angry Indians are planning to disrupt a visit from Jeff Bezos by staging mass protests over Amazon's disruption of retail (AMZN)

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· *Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is due to visit India this week to meet government officials and hold a huge Amazon event.*

· *But many retailers in India who are being disrupted by Amazon want to make their displeasure felt.*

· *A large Indian lobby group for retailers says it is rallying as many as 500,000 people to protest.*

·... · *Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is due to visit India this week to meet government officials and hold a huge Amazon event.*· *But many retailers in India who are being disrupted by Amazon want to make their displeasure felt.*· *A large Indian lobby group for retailers says it is rallying as many as 500,000 people to protest.* 👓 View full article

